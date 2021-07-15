Ravi City, Lahore Central Business District projects: PM for resolving all legal issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, directed that all legal issues related to Ravi City and Lahore Central Business District projects should be resolved to ensure implementation of the projects within the stipulated time.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting of Ravi City and Lahore Central Business District.

The prime minister said that Ravi City and Central Business District projects are major development projects of the government, which will alleviate the population pressure on Lahore city, and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on Ravi City and it was told that special priority was being given to environmental protection in the project.

The forests would be planted in Jhuka Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed.

The meeting was also informed that covering an area of 30,000 kanals, this urban forest would not only help protect the endangered wildlife, but the forest based on biodiversity theme would also serve as a wildlife sanctuary.

In addition, a 100-acre knowledge park is being built where modern university campuses would be established, the meeting was further told that it would not only make the park a centre of knowledge and research but also generate revenue.

The revenue would be used to preserve the forests.

The meeting was further informed that the forests would be established and maintained through the latest technology of bio-carbon engineering for forests.

The prime minister issued instructions to ensure the completion of the current monsoon trees at the earliest possible time.

The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial zone in the project, which, after completion, would help in creating about 5,000 small and large scale industries and millions of jobs.

For the first time in the project, waste water treatment plants will be installed at the local level.

In addition, the meeting was briefed on the progress made in the Lahore Central Business District.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (retd), and concerned senior officers.

In addition, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rashid, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin, and concerned officials participated through a video link.

