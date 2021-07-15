ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ravi City, Lahore Central Business District projects: PM for resolving all legal issues

Zaheer Abbasi 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, directed that all legal issues related to Ravi City and Lahore Central Business District projects should be resolved to ensure implementation of the projects within the stipulated time.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting of Ravi City and Lahore Central Business District.

The prime minister said that Ravi City and Central Business District projects are major development projects of the government, which will alleviate the population pressure on Lahore city, and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on Ravi City and it was told that special priority was being given to environmental protection in the project.

The forests would be planted in Jhuka Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed.

The meeting was also informed that covering an area of 30,000 kanals, this urban forest would not only help protect the endangered wildlife, but the forest based on biodiversity theme would also serve as a wildlife sanctuary.

In addition, a 100-acre knowledge park is being built where modern university campuses would be established, the meeting was further told that it would not only make the park a centre of knowledge and research but also generate revenue.

The revenue would be used to preserve the forests.

The meeting was further informed that the forests would be established and maintained through the latest technology of bio-carbon engineering for forests.

The prime minister issued instructions to ensure the completion of the current monsoon trees at the earliest possible time.

The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial zone in the project, which, after completion, would help in creating about 5,000 small and large scale industries and millions of jobs.

For the first time in the project, waste water treatment plants will be installed at the local level.

In addition, the meeting was briefed on the progress made in the Lahore Central Business District.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (retd), and concerned senior officers.

In addition, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rashid, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin, and concerned officials participated through a video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Ravi City Imran Khan, Business District projects Jhuka Rakh Munir

Ravi City, Lahore Central Business District projects: PM for resolving all legal issues

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.