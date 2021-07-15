ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas up on hotter weather

Reuters 15 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly hotter weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures rose 2.2 cents, or 0.6%, to $3.718 per million British thermal units by 8:01 a.m. EDT (1201 GMT), putting the contract within a few cents of its highest close since December 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said US output in the Lower 48 states slipped to 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, due mostly to pipeline problems in West Virginia earlier in the month. That compares with an average of 92.2 bcfd in June and an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average gas demands, including exports, would rise from 91.7 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally hotter. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June but still below the record 11.5 bcfd in April.—Reuters

LNG natural gas Refinitiv data US natgas

US natgas up on hotter weather

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.