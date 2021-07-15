ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Approximately 10787 containers comprising of 3022 containers import and 7766 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 596 of 20’s and 1038 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 175 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 550 of 20’s and 525 of 40’s loaded containers while 305 of 20’s and 2930 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, a chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Journey’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Maria and Roslyn are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 275,557 tonnes, comprising 245,841 tonnes imports cargo and 29,716 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,165 Containers (2,601 TEUs imports and 1,564 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, MOL Generosity and Stanford Eagle carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PIBT on Wednesday (today), 14th July-2021, while two more Container ships, Mayssan and Jeppesen Maersk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 15th July-2021.

