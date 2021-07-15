Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 14, 2021). ==================================== BR...
15 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 14, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,172.33
High: 5,188.48
Low: 5,162.12
Net Change: (-) 1.10
Volume ('000): 442,900
Value ('000): 13,686,538
Makt Cap 1,186,380,179,556
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,351.25
NET CH. (+) 3.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,170.28
NET CH. (-) 27.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,655.22
NET CH. (-) 7.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,011.79
NET CH. (+) 0.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,566.60
NET CH. (-) 7.98
------------------------------------
As on: 14-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.