KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 14, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,172.33 High: 5,188.48 Low: 5,162.12 Net Change: (-) 1.10 Volume ('000): 442,900 Value ('000): 13,686,538 Makt Cap 1,186,380,179,556 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,351.25 NET CH. (+) 3.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,170.28 NET CH. (-) 27.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,655.22 NET CH. (-) 7.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,011.79 NET CH. (+) 0.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,566.60 NET CH. (-) 7.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-July-2021 ====================================

