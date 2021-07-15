ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                      12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited               12-07-2021     19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                        13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#               13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited #          17-07-2021     26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #    19-07-2021     26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                      21-07-2021     27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited #                      23-07-2021     27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #          22-07-2021     28-07-2021                                 28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                        16-07-2021     29-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited         22-07-2021     29-07-2021         NIL                     29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #   23-07-2021     29-07-2021                                 29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                        28-07-2021     29-07-2021       40% (F)      26-07-2021   29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #      23-07-2021     30-07-2021                                 30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited      24-07-2021     31-07-2021         NIL                     31-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                        27-07-2021     03-08-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                        27-07-2021     03-08-2021         NIL                     03-08-2021
Image Pakistan Limited         02-08-2021     09-08-2021       75% R*       29-07-2021
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited                        04-08-2021     10-08-2021         NIL                     10-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

