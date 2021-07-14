ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Cuba offers to establish vaccine production facility in Pakistan

Ali Ahmed 14 Jul 2021

In a major development for Pakistan in its efforts to enhance its pharmaceutical industry, the Republic of Cuba has offered to establish a vaccine production facility in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Cuba Zener Javier Caro Gonzalez proposed this during his meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, informed the Ministry of Science and Technology in a statement on Wednesday.

The development of a vaccine production facility will aid Pakistan in its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as the country’s biotech and pharmaceutical industry is underdeveloped and produces few vaccines.

Pakistan and Cuba also discussed the measures taken by their respective governments to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases in recent days, with a highly contagious Delta variant of the novel virus quickly spreading. A total of 22,642 people have died from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan.

The country has also boosted its inculcation drive, and administered 525,000 doses on Tuesday, the highest number since it began its immunisation drive in February.

Last month, Pakistan started producing the single-dose CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine with China’s help.

Branded PakVac, the vaccine was made at the National Institute of Health (NIH), which will be able to produce three million doses per month that would help in significantly reducing Pakistan's dependence on other countries for Covid-19 vaccine.

