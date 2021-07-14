ANL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.71%)
Pakistan

Another spell of monsoon rain to hit Sindh tomorrow: PMD

  • Met Office says a strong monsoon current from the Bay of Bengal is penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country
  • Warns rain may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and other areas of Sindh
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Sindh is likely to receive another spell of monsoon rain on July 15 (tomorrow) under the influence of a strong monsoon current from the Bay of Bengal which is penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

The Met Ofice said that under the influence of the system, rain and thunderstorm with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday.

Karachi sees first monsoon shower, some areas see power outage

The PMD's forecast stated that persistent rain may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Nawabshah districts of Sindh during the period.

On July 12, monsoon rain lashed Karachi bringing relief from the hot spell. The Met department said that monsoon winds entered the country from Gujarat in India, causing rain in the metropolis.

Earlier, the Met Office predicted that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to last year. A Met official said that last year, the eastern half of the country received more rains as around 50 percent of rain-causing systems headed towards Sindh. However, the actual prediction of the expected rainfall could take a couple of more weeks, he stated.

Karachi to receive moderate monsoon rains from July 14, forecasts PMD

As per the initial assessment, upper areas of the country are likely to get slightly below-average rainfall, while Sindh and southern Punjab are likely to get slightly higher-than-normal rainfall, the PMD official said, quoting the weather outlook for the monsoon in Pakistan.

monsoon rains met office Bay of Bengal rain prediction strong current system moderate to heavy rainfall waterlogging

