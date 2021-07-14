Another spell of monsoon rain to hit Sindh tomorrow: PMD

(Karachi) Sindh is likely to receive another spell of monsoon rain on July 15 (tomorrow) under the influence of a strong monsoon current from the Bay of Bengal which is penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

The Met Ofice said that under the influence of the system, rain and thunderstorm with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday.

The PMD's forecast stated that persistent rain may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Nawabshah districts of Sindh during the period.

On July 12, monsoon rain lashed Karachi bringing relief from the hot spell. The Met department said that monsoon winds entered the country from Gujarat in India, causing rain in the metropolis.

Earlier, the Met Office predicted that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to last year. A Met official said that last year, the eastern half of the country received more rains as around 50 percent of rain-causing systems headed towards Sindh. However, the actual prediction of the expected rainfall could take a couple of more weeks, he stated.

As per the initial assessment, upper areas of the country are likely to get slightly below-average rainfall, while Sindh and southern Punjab are likely to get slightly higher-than-normal rainfall, the PMD official said, quoting the weather outlook for the monsoon in Pakistan.