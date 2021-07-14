ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
ASC 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
FFL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
GGGL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
GGL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
JSCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
MDTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 171.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.32%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.75%)
SNGP 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
TELE 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
TRG 166.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.91%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.84%)
BR100 5,168 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By ▼ -143.75 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,462 Decreased By ▼ -18.98 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,065 Decreased By ▼ -13.12 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan hopes SCO-CFM will continue to support peace process in Afghanistan

  • FM Qureshi meets Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon
  • Says withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan has opened new challenges, opportunities
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan has hoped that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) will continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon along with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states. During their meeting, the FM emphasised that the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan," the FO statement said.

FM Qureshi reaches Dushanbe to lead Pakistan at SCO-CFM meeting

Qureshi also congratulated the Tajik president on the successful stewardship of SCO under its presidency, during which new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Highlighting the government’s vision Central Asia policy to enhance outreach to Central Asian Republics, the FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

The minister further said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an ideal opportunity in this regard, the FO said.

Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to enhance ties for mutual benefit

On Monday, Qureshi arrived in Tajikistan to lead the Pakistan delegation at the SCO-CFM.

In his meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, both sides expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of economy, trade and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leadership.

Pakistan SCO Tajikistan Shah Mahmood Emomali Rahmon

Pakistan hopes SCO-CFM will continue to support peace process in Afghanistan

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

'UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt'

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Agri, non-agri products to be registered to maintain identity

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters