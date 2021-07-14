Pakistan hopes SCO-CFM will continue to support peace process in Afghanistan

Karachi: Pakistan has hoped that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) will continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon along with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states. During their meeting, the FM emphasised that the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan," the FO statement said.

Qureshi also congratulated the Tajik president on the successful stewardship of SCO under its presidency, during which new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Highlighting the government’s vision Central Asia policy to enhance outreach to Central Asian Republics, the FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

The minister further said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an ideal opportunity in this regard, the FO said.

On Monday, Qureshi arrived in Tajikistan to lead the Pakistan delegation at the SCO-CFM.

In his meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, both sides expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of economy, trade and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leadership.