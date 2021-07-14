ANL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.22%)
ASC 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.26%)
ASL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
BOP 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.3%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
GGGL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.51%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NETSOL 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
PACE 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.94%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
TELE 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 167.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.25%)
UNITY 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (0.17%)
BR30 26,720 Decreased By ▼ -50.72 (-0.19%)
KSE100 47,577 Increased By ▲ 96.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,126 Increased By ▲ 48.3 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
UAE inaugurates embassy in Tel Aviv

  • The UAE's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, raised his country's flag outside the Stock Exchange building, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his side.
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

TEL AVIV: The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel's president attending the flag-raising ceremony.

The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel's embassy in the UAE last month.

The UAE's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, raised his country's flag outside the Stock Exchange building, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his side.

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We're here to stay’

Brought together by shared worries about Iran and hopes for commercial boons, the UAE and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel last year under the "Abraham Accords" crafted by the administration of then-US President Donald Trump.

Sudan and Morocco have since also moved to establish ties with Israel.

