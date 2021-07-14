ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Bus blast near Dasu project kills eight, including six Chinese

  • It was not immediately clear if the blast was result of roadside device or something planted inside the bus
  • Bus plunged into a deep ravine after the blast and caused heavy losses. Rescue operation has been launched, says a senior government official
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: At least eight people, including at least six Chinese nationals and one Pakistani soldier, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the blast was the result of a roadside device or something planted inside the bus.

"The bus plunged into a deep ravine after the blast and caused heavy losses. One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing. The rescue operation is launched and the entire government machinery has been mobilised to rescue the injured by air ambulance," a senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

He said six Chinese nationals, a paramilitary soldier and one local were martyred. Several people were injured, he said.

A senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar sea port in southern Pakistan.

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Chinese engineers along with Pakistani construction workers have been working on the Dasu hydroelectric project and several others for several years in the region where the blast took place.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

