ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
ASC 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FNEL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGGL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.79%)
GGL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-3.4%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.75%)
SNGP 48.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
TELE 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
TRG 166.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.91%)
UNITY 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,164 Decreased By ▼ -10.67 (-0.21%)
BR30 26,609 Decreased By ▼ -162.16 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,457 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,063 Decreased By ▼ -15.06 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bus blast near Dasu project kills at least 10, including 6 Chinese

  • It was not immediately clear whether the blast was the result of a roadside device or something planted inside the bus
  • Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official of KP, confirms death of six Chinese nationals, two soldiers and two locals
Reuters Updated 14 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people, including at least six Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were martyed in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters, adding that the toll could rise.

It was not immediately clear whether the blast was the result of a roadside device or something planted inside the bus.

Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, the province in which the incident occurred, confirmed the death of six Chinese nationals, two soldiers and two locals.

"The bus plunged into a deep ravine after the blast and caused heavy losses. One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing. The rescue operation is launched and the entire government machinery has been mobilised to rescue the injured by air ambulance," a senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Ansari told Reuters that police were investigating.

"Looks like sabotage," Ansari said as he was departing on a helicopter for the site.

At least three other officials confirmed to Reuters that a blast hit the bus.

Another senior police official told Reuters that the toll had already risen to 13 dead, including nine Chinese nationals and two soldiers.

A senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters the bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Dasu hydropower project to provide 1200bn units of electricity: PM

The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar sea port in southern Pakistan.

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have been working on the Dasu hydroelectric project and several others for several years in the region where the blast took place.

CPEC CPEC Projects Chinese nationals Pakistani soldier Chinese engineer

Bus blast near Dasu project kills at least 10, including 6 Chinese

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

'UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt'

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Agri, non-agri products to be registered to maintain identity

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters