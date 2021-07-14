ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Time to pay more heed to Nepra

BR Research Updated 14 Jul 2021

Nepra approved monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for May 2021 the other day, allowing a decrease of 26 paisas per unit, as against sought decrease of 13 paisas per unit. Pretty standard monthly procedure one would say. You ask for adjustment, Nepra conducts a hearing, there is some deliberation, and you end up getting a little less than you ask for, for a variety of reasons.

But May’s FCA decision is a little more than usual as the regulator has hinted at the need of a detailed audit as the Central Power Purchasing Agency continues to be a failure as regards adhering to Nepra’s directions. Last month, the decision came with a note pointing at CPPA and NPCC for failure to implement Nepra’s direction for no less than 14 months, despite repeated reminders. Nepra had clearly mentioned the magnitude of financial implications the nonaction carries. This time, it is a hint at detailed audit.

What is it about? It is primarily about the complete justification of deviation from Economic Merit Order that has time and again led to certain efficient power plants not being fully utilized, and the load being transferred to the more expensive FO based plants, leading to higher fuel charges over the reference tariffs, and eventually higher adjustment needs.

Not that CPPA, NPCC and NTDC have not been responding at all, but the responses have not been to Nepra’s satisfaction – which requires detailed granular level information with reasonings of the events that lead to deviation from merit order. The compliance has been pending for 15 months. The regulator, given the importance of the task at hand, has been provisionally allowing adjustments, reminding the concerned authorities to comply with requirements, to no avail. The authorities too, seem to know fully well that the show will go on, and pay no heed.

The matter may well be trivial in the eyes of those who would just see the rather bigger picture. But often in these trivialities rest the real devil. Not everything is about the potential magnitude of financial impact in the short-term. The merit order violations have become so common that it has stopped being viewed as negligence by many observers.

Remember that these violations are breeding ground for incompetence, and then complacency, which then lead to more excuses framed every time the merit order is violated. Yes, there have been genuine reasons for violations too, but because of the non-compliance to the regulator’s queries, the chances of sinister violations arrive too. Here is hoping the power sector doers ensure the regulator is shown the respect it merits, and everything is not hushed in the nae of the bigger picture.

nepra electricity Fuel Charges Adjustment Central Power Purchasing Agency

Time to pay more heed to Nepra

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Secretary informs parliamentary panel: 'Samsung poised to enter local market; two firms short-listed'

Oil demand surges: IEA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters