Markets
Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls
- The local share price index futures rose 0.1pc, a 77.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed relatively flat on Tuesday.
14 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with miners likely providing a boost on higher iron ore prices, while investors gauge the looming prospect of a lockdown extension in Sydney.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1pc in early trading.
In its monetary policy review later in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave policy unchanged and hold the official cash rate at a record low of 0.25pc.
