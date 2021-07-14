KSE-100 Index little changed: BRIndex100 inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed rangebound activity, however managed to close on slight positive note due to buying in certain stocks at the fag end.

BRIndex100 gained 6.5 points or 0.13 percent to close at 5,173.43 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,181.25 points and intraday low of 5,166.85 points. Volumes stood at 430.256 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 26,781.02, up 35.74 points or 0.13 percent with a turnover of 247.714 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 33.42 points or 0.07 percent to close at 47,480.50 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter increased to 496.822 million shares as compared to 474.994 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $779,997. The market capitalization increased by Rs 2 billion to Rs 8.296 trillion. Out of total 412 active scrips, 222 closed in negative and 172 in positive while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 48.035 million shares however lost Rs 0.12 to close at Rs 3.52 followed by Ghani Global Glass that increased by Rs 1.85 to close at Rs 28.44 with 37.592 million shares. Unilever Foods and Khyber Tobacco were the top gainers increasing by Rs 281.00 and Rs 32.62 respectively to close at Rs 16470.00 and Rs 467.59 while Nestle Pakistan and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 59.99 and Rs 45.00 respectively to close at Rs 5815.01 and Rs 1690.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 82.01 points or 0.84 percent to close at 9,715.82 points with total turnover of 8.372 million shares.

BR Cement Index closed at 7,347.49 points, down 3.05 points or 0.04 percent with 20.423 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 10.23 points or 0.11 percent to close at 9,197.79 points with 24.183 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 20.93 points or 0.37 percent to close at 5,662.51 points with 12.337 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 14.87 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,011.35 points with 12.095 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 55.33 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,574.58 points with 125.246 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks showed recovery led by select scrips across the board in late session institutional support on speculations ahead of corporate results in the earnings season. Midsession pressure remained on rupee instability and concerns for regional uncertainty.

He said higher global crude oil prices, government tax relief for the auto sector, surge in local cement, fertilizer prices and upbeat $2.7 billion record exports data in June’21 played a catalyst role in positive close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021