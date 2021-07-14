PM to take Moonis Elahi in Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly decided to include Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi in his Cabinet and may assign him portfolio of Water Resources Ministry. According to media reports, the prime minister has accorded approval for expansion in the Cabinet with inclusion of Moonis Elahi.

The notification to this effect is expected to be issued soon. Earlier, the portfolio of Ministry of Water Resources was assigned to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Faisal Vawda.

