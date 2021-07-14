ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Railways: SC suspends FST decision to regularise TLAs

Terence J Sigamony 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Federal Service Tribunal's decision to regularise 250 temporary labour appointment (TLA) workers of the Pakistan Railways.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard an appeal of the Pakistan Railways against the Tribunal's verdict.

The bench accepted the appeal for regular hearing.

The chief justice remarked that the workers' temporary appointment was made on political basis, adding due to non-professionalism, the Railways is destroyed and is facing huge losses.

Justice Ijaz observed that 250 people (respondents) were inducted in the Railways as temporary workers.

After appointing people on political basis, policies were introduced to regularise them, he added. Justice Ijaz further stated that when the Railways is a government department then why appointments in it are made on a political basis.

He noted that 80 percent of the Railways income is utilised for the payment of salaries and pensions, adding temporary employees get salaries without doing any work; therefore, many accidents in Railways take place.

Justice Ijaz said there is no system in the Railways as the employees after getting salary go home. The politicians make temporary appointments, which later become problematic for the Railways.

The chief justice said, still, temporary appointments in the Railways are being made.

The counsel for the Railways said there is a ban on temporary appointments in the Railways.

Justice Ijaz remarked that during ban some way is found for appointment on a temporary basis. He said the higher officials leave vacuum for temporary appointments.

The chief justice said the temporary appointment system has destroyed Pakistan Railways. Justice Ijaz said policies were made to regularise the temporary workers. The Railways' lawyer said the policy in hand will not be applicable for the respondents. He said the present policy for regularisation of temporary employees was introduced in 2012 and it was applicable for the temporary workers employed till 31st December 2011, while the respondents before the Court were recruited in Railways in 2013.

The counsel said the respondents were appointed on the project posts and were being paid from the contingency funds under project head. He added that since they were not working against permanent posts, they could not claim regularisation under various Regularisation Policies introduced by the appellants from time to time. The workers' lawyer contended that his clients had been in continuous employment of the Railways since 2010. He said that although appointment letters may not have been issued in their favour by the department, their appointment and continuous working with the Railways is admitted, which is evident from the salary registers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Pakistan Railways Justice Gulzar Ahmed Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Pakistan Railways: SC suspends FST decision to regularise TLAs

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Wapda chief, PM discuss 10 mega projects

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

China, CARs: FBR to unveil new transit trade rules

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.