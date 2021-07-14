ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'At least' one woman in CII: IHC issues notices about appointment

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday, issued notices to the secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) regarding appointment of "at least" one woman in the CII.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition and directed the respondents including federation of Pakistan through the secretary President House, Ministry of Law and Justice and chairperson of the CII to submit their response in this matter.

After issuing the directions, the IHC bench deferred the hearing for two weeks for further proceedings. Maham Ali Khan, a member of the civil society, had requested the court to declare that Council should endeavour to treat the requirement of "at least" one woman as a minimum requirement and to seek out more diverse representation building on the requirements under Article 228.

The petitioner had stated that the significance of the Council has not only been affirmed repeatedly by the superior courts but its recommendations are regularly incorporated in matters of far reaching significance.

"The importance and urgency of such matters is underscored by the Federal Government's recent recommendation that the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021, having already been passed by the National Assembly, now be reviewed by the council," maintained Maham.

She had said that this is just one example of the many instances where the Council would and has required a female perspective, even aside from the constitutional mandate.

She had added that other such examples include the Zina Ordinance, DNA evidence in rape cases and provincial variants of domestic violence legislation.

The petitioner had contended that given the nature and impact of its functions, there is clear legislative intent through Article 228(3) that the Council be representative of a wide range of interests and backgrounds.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed before the court to direct the Respondent No 1 to appoint members to the Council in compliance with the constitutional obligation enunciated in Article 228 of the Constitution and declare that the collective requirements under Article 228 are minimum requirements that must be met at all times for the Council to be properly constituted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq Council of Islamic Ideology Maham Ali Khan

'At least' one woman in CII: IHC issues notices about appointment

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Wapda chief, PM discuss 10 mega projects

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

China, CARs: FBR to unveil new transit trade rules

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.