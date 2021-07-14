KP CM directs survey of losses caused by rains

PESHAWAR: A six-member delegation of parliamentarians from Hazara Division led by Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghazi called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday and apprised him of the losses and damages caused by flash floods in district Abbottabad and its adjoining areas.

During meeting they discussed matters related to the rehabilitation of various infrastructure damaged by flash floods and compensations to the affected people. Matters related to the removal of illegal encroachments in Abbottabad city also came under discussion.

The delegation was comprised of provincial ministers Akbar Ayub Khan, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Member of National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Abbasi and ex-provincial minister Yousaf Ayub. Talking to the delegation, the chief minister directed Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Commissioner Hazara and other concerned high ups to conduct a survey of the losses caused by heavy rains and submit a report in this regard. Mahmood Khan said that the affected people would be facilitated and compensated to maximum possible level and would not be left alone.

