PTI govt defying SC orders on LG setup: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the PTI-led government for defying the Supreme Court order on local government setup.

Shehbaz in a tweet on social media said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has continuous been flouting the Supreme Court orders for revival of LG institutions. "Despite a clear order by the Supreme Court, to revive the Local Govt institutions, the PTI government continues to flout the judicial ruling with no consequences; the impunity with which it (PTI) is acting to keep people disenfranchised is just awful."

It may be noted that the PTI led Punjab government had dissolved the LG system in the province in May 2019, years before expiry of its term. The Local Governments in Punjab were set to conclude their term on December 31, 2021.

The Supreme Court in its detailed ruling held that section 3 of the LG Act of 2019 - introduced by the PTI led Punjab government - is ultra vires the Constitution. "Consequently, the LGs shall complete their term in accordance with law.

