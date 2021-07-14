PU-ASA holds general body moot

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PU-ASA) held its emergent general body meeting on July 13, 2021, in Al-Raazi Hall at Undergraduate Block, New Campus. The General body unanimously adopted a resolutions for the grant of 25% Disparity Reduction Allowance to all the cadres of the teaching faculty and non-teaching staff without any discrimination. Furthermore, the house also unanimously adopted resolutions for the grant of Utility Allowance to all the teachers and employees of the University.

Moreover, it was demanded to restore ante-date appointments of the BPS faculty and implementation of due date appointments of TTS faculty. The General body adopted the another resolution for the restoration of time-scale promotions and the implementation of the Ad-hoc promotion policy in all cadres of the teaching faculty.

The house demanded to restore the grant of advance increments to the Professors and Associate Professors of the University at the time of their selections. The house decided to extend full support to FAPUASA to devise future strategy for the cause of Teacher's rights. President ASA, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwer Chaudhry Presided over while Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi conducted the proceedings.

