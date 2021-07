Nine members of a family hit by Indian Delta variant in Karachi

KARACHI: Nine members of a family in Karachi have been affected by the Indian Delta variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The affected people include a couple and their children from the Malir area of the Sindh capital. Doctors concerns said that medics have been on high alert to cope with the challenge and the patients are being provided with all-out medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the 42 ventilators at coronavirus ICU of Liyari has been occupied following a spike in number of coronavirus-hit people.