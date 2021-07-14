Corona SOPs violated at cattle markets

LAHORE: Despite threat of fourth wave of coronavirus, guidelines issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department are being flouted in the cattle markets established in Lahore, as neither Corona SOPs are followed nor entry of children and elderly people is restricted there.

During a visit, it was revealed that the people are visiting the temporary cattle markets without wearing mask. Neither cattle traders nor market staff are following the Covid-19 SoPs.

The Corona positivity rate across the province has been recorded 1.21percent, as out of total 16470 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 200 fresh virus cases and 10 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of virus cases to 348,509 and death toll to 10832.

With the recovery of 131 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 328,969. On the other hand, as many as 732 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 914605 with recovery rate of 93.6percent.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 179536 cases and 4346 deaths, Rawalpindi 26846 cases and 1544 deaths, Faisalabad 21476 cases and 1163 deaths, Multan 17969 cases and 851 deaths, Gujranwala 8325 cases and 426 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6112 cases and 264 deaths, Sargodha 8462 cases and 290 deaths, Bahawalpur 8214 cases and 256 death and Sialkot reported 7111 cases and 236 deaths.

Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Sarah Aslam, while reviewing daily activities of Covid-19 across the province said that vaccination is the only effective solution against Covid-19 and all its varients; therefore, all above 18 years must get vaccination immediately.

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while addressing a seminar said that the lives of heart attack patients can be saved by providing timely medical aid to them. He said that the importance of modern medical equipment and machinery for diagnosis and treatment of the disease has increased and medical equipment is the helping hands of doctors.

