Kohinoor diamond: LHC adjourns proceedings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned to July 16 the proceedings in a petition of a bar member seeking court's directions for bring back Kohinoor diamond from England as law officer failed to appear before the court.

The petitioner Javed Iqbal Jaffari advocate contended that the British rulers in subcontinent had shifted the diamond from India to England after taking it from Dalip Singh grand son of Raja Ranjeet Singh.

Later the diamond was fixed in the crown of Queen Elizebath-II. The petitioner contended that the diamond is property of the Punjab and it should be returned to it. He therefore prayed to the court to direct the respondent government to take all necessary measures to bring the diamond back to Pakistan.

