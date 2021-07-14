ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Most major Gulf bourses gain; Qatar eases

Reuters 14 Jul 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains in oil prices as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in US and global crude inventories provided support.

Oil prices are forecast to increase as supply falls short while global demand soars, said Michael Stark, research analyst at Exness.

“OPEC has effectively taken initiatives to protect price levels and market share along with other non-OPEC oil producers.”

GCC markets ended on a positive note, with Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gaining 0.4%, led by a 2.7% leap in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.6% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Meanwhile, Aramco has dropped Morgan Stanley as an adviser for the sale of its gas pipelines, and picked JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for the role, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Brent crude for September rose 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.57 a barrel by 1225 GMT. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group gaining 1.3% and Aldar Properties rising 1.8%. Dubai’s main share index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.8% rise in Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank. The Qatari index fell 0.1%, hit by a 2.7% fall in Qatar Gas Transport.

The logistic firm reported a decline in its revenue for the first-half of 2021, but posted a higher net profit of 635.2 million riyals ($171.79 million), compared with 549.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.9%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronics, which was up 10%.

