KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,173.43 High: 5,181.25 Low: 5,166.85 Net Change: (+) 6.5 Volume ('000): 430,257 Value ('000): 13,863,885 Makt Cap 1,186,632,410,061 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,347.49 NET CH. (-) 3.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,197.79 NET CH. (+) 10.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,662.51 NET CH. (-) 20.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,011.35 NET CH. (-) 14.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,574.58 NET CH. (+) 55.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-July-2021 ====================================

