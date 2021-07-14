Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 13, 2021). ==================================== BR...
14 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,173.43
High: 5,181.25
Low: 5,166.85
Net Change: (+) 6.5
Volume ('000): 430,257
Value ('000): 13,863,885
Makt Cap 1,186,632,410,061
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,347.49
NET CH. (-) 3.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,197.79
NET CH. (+) 10.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,662.51
NET CH. (-) 20.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,011.35
NET CH. (-) 14.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,574.58
NET CH. (+) 55.33
------------------------------------
As on: 13-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.