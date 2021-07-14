KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= AGP Limited 14-07-2021 16:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 14-07-2021 18:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 13:00 Interloop Limited 15-07-2021 10:00 Habib Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 11:30 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 16-07-2021 15:00 Dolmen City REIT 16-07-2021 12:00 Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 14:30 Service Fabrics Limited 16-07-2021 11:30 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 11:00 Hallmark Company Ltd 16-07-2021 11:00 The Thal Industries Corporation Ltd 19-07-2021 15:00 Pakistan PVC Limited 19-07-2021 10:00 Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 19-07-2021 14:00 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 27-07-2021 14:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021