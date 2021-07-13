ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo raises profit forecast as soda demand jumps, plans price increases

  • Overall net revenue rose 20.5% to $19.22 billion in the quarter ended June 12, above expectations of $17.96 billion.
  • Excluding items, PepsiCo earned $1.72 per share, above estimates of $1.53 per shares.
Reuters Updated 13 Jul 2021

PepsiCo Inc will increase the prices of its products this year, the company said on Tuesday after it raised its full-year earnings forecast on surging demand for its sodas from pandemic-weary people flocking to restaurants and theaters.

A host of factors, including disruptions in global supply chains and rising demand, has pushed up raw-material prices, forcing packaged food companies such as PepsiCo and rival Coca-Cola Co to pass on costs to consumers.

The inflationary trend was underscored by the latest set of data, which showed US consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June.

Clean, Green Pakistan programme: PepsiCo Pakistan starts largest plastic waste collection, recycling initiative

PepsiCo's move to raise prices, likely after Labor Day, will also be used to offset higher advertising and marketing costs, which rose 30% in the quarter as the company looked to take advantage of a reopening US economy, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.

Net revenue from beverage sales to schools, restaurants, stadiums and other such businesses in North America doubled in the second quarter. "Performance in the food service channels was very sudden after three quarters of negative growth," Johnston said.

"It opened up very rapidly and there was a lot of desire for people to get out as they got vaccinated."

Overall net revenue rose 20.5% to $19.22 billion in the quarter ended June 12, above expectations of $17.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Excluding items, PepsiCo earned $1.72 per share, above estimates of $1.53 per shares.

Brokerages issue subscribe calls for PABC IPO

The company expects fiscal 2021 core earnings per share to increase 11%, compared with prior forecast of a high-single-digit increase.

PepsiCo said it would also expand an automation program to its manufacturing plants, warehouses and service centers, resulting in expected pre-tax charges of about $3.15 billion.

Johnston said potential job losses due to automation will be more than offset by employment growth in other parts of the company.

Pepsico shares rose about 2.5% to hit a record high in early trading.

PepsiCo global supply chains PepsiCo Pakistan PepsiCo shares

PepsiCo raises profit forecast as soda demand jumps, plans price increases

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Afghan Taliban warn Turkey against 'reprehensible' plan to run Kabul airport

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Proton Pakistan delays vehicle delivery by another two months

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters