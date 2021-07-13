ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
Government announces three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha, to start on July 20

  • The holidays will run from July 20 to July 22 (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday)
BR Web Desk 13 Jul 2021

The federal cabinet on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The holidays will run from July 20 to July 22 (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday).

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement after the meeting of the federal cabinet.

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

Chaudhry told reporters that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had proposed five holidays, but the cabinet has approved only three.

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry had also sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

On Saturday, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, had announced that the moon of Zilhaj was not sighted, and Eid-ul-Azha would be observed across the country on July 21.

