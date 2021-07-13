Bank deposits show double-digit growth in FY21: report

Fueled by higher remittances and Covid-19-induced lockdowns, banking sector deposits witnessed a sharp double-digit growth of 22% year-on-year (YoY), taking the overall deposit base to Rs19.8 trillion ($124 billion) during fiscal year 2020-21. The growth is the highest in 14 years, stated a report by Topline Securities on Tuesday.

The growth comes after remittances from overseas Pakistanis amounted to a historic high of $29.4 billion during the fiscal year, a 27% year-on-year increase. The growth in FY21 is the highest since FY03.

As per the report, investments of banks have grown by 29% YoY to Rs13.7 trillion ($86 billion) as of Jun 2021. “The excess liquidity is being placed in investments by banks due to muted growth in advances,” said the report.

The investments to Deposit Ratio (IDR) has increased from 66% in Jun-2020 to 69% in June-2021 but is down from 70% in Mar-2021. Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) has declined from 51% in Jun-2020 and 48% in Mar-2021 to 45% in Jun-2021. Topline said that it expects ADR to improve going forward as the government has imposed a tax on banks which fail to meet the minimum threshold of 50% ADR and as economic activity picks up.

Total provisions against advances stood at Rs629 billion ($3.9 billion) and remained unchanged on a YoY and QoQ basis, despite overall concerns of a sharp spike in Non Performing Loans (NPLs) due to Covid-19 linked deterioration in the financial health of corporates.

Going forward, we expect average deposit growth of 15% over 2021-23 compared to last 10-Year average growth of 13%.