India's World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies aged 66

  • Sharma played a key part in India's first World Cup win that triggered cricket's rise in South Asia.
AFP 13 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: Yashpal Sharma, part of the India team that won the 1983 World Cup, has died of a heart attack at the age of 66, cricket authorities said Tuesday.

Sharma played a key part in India's first World Cup win that triggered cricket's rise in South Asia. He played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals as a middle-order batsman between 1979 and 1985.

Sharma was the second-highest run-getter for India at the 1983 tournament after captain Kapil Dev. He scored 89 against the West Indies in a first-round game and 61 in the semi-final against England.

India beat two-time champions the West Indies in the final at Lord's.

"Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma-ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup," batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered."

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, India forced to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

After retiring, Sharma remained involved in coaching, commentary and cricket administration, including two stints as national selector.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said Sharma "will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's World Cup journey in 1983."

