ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.32%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
BYCO 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.83%)
FCCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (11.97%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.64%)
GGGL 28.58 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (16.18%)
GGL 49.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.14%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.81%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.32%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 177.06 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (5.08%)
PACE 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.82%)
PAEL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 11.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PRL 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.86%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.74%)
SNGP 48.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
TELE 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.87%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.15%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,168 Decreased By ▼ -24.33 (-0.47%)
BR30 26,745 Decreased By ▼ -187.06 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,461 Decreased By ▼ -102.89 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,069 Decreased By ▼ -41.89 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

  • Says there are difficulties around its implementation
  • Users will just adapt and end calls before the 5 minutes are over, adds Aamir Ibrahim
Ali Ahmed 13 Jul 2021

The imposition of tax on mobile phone calls lasting longer than five minutes is unlikely to be implemented, said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, citing concerns around its implementation and practicality.

The federal government, in its budget for fiscal year 2021-22, said that while there will be no tax on mobile internet usage and SMS, a tax of 75 paisas will be charged on mobile calls that are longer than five minutes.

The move was widely criticised with almost all stakeholders believing this was a regressive tax.

Ibrahim, while talkiing to a private news channel, said the tax imposition will be difficult as it has various audit and implementation difficulties.

Telecom industry: Mobile operators collectively raise voice against tax proposals

“We are waiting for further details regarding the tax — how it will be implemented and audited,” said Ibrahim. “We think that the mechanism seems impractical and it is highly probable that it will not be implemented.”

He said that prepaid customers are in the majority in a number of countries, but none of them have implemented duration-based taxation.

“Its implementation will be difficult including for FBR audit purposes. We will need to review our billing system, as they are not currently capable,” said Ibrahim.

The CEO said users will adapt and change their behaviour if the tax is imposed. “Our experience suggests consumers put a lot of thought into their buying and conversation patterns. If there is a tax imposition after 5 minutes, they are likely to end the call in 4 minutes and 50 seconds. It may be an inconvenience for the consumer, but it will not benefit the government.”

The government’s decision to impose the tax of Rs0.75 is estimated to generate an additional Rs20 to 30 billion.

However, the Jazz CEO said tech-savvy consumers using smartphones will just use WhatsApp for communication. “Only the low-income group that has feature phones will be burdened with this tax.”

GSMA urges govt to withdraw FED on cellular calls

Days ago, the GSM Association (GSMA), in a letter to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, urged the government to withdraw the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cellular calls. It said that the imposition will have a negative impact on demand and pose a significant risk for the government looking to achieve its Digital Pakistan Vision.

Ibrahim was of the view that the government should enlarge the size of the telecom sector, which generates a revenue of Rs600 billion. “There is ample room for further increase in size, we have a potential of 180 million customers and there are 35 million customers who have not availed any telecom service.

"We need to focus on increasing the topline growth," said Ibrahim, adding that this will be beneficial not just for companies but for the customers and the government.

Tax GSMA cellular services Aamir Ibrahim Levy CEO Jazz

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Taliban don't want fighting inside Afghan cities: senior leader

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Regional NAB board recommends filing of reference against Hafeez, others

Regulatory duty on educational items doubled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters