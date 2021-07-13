ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Topix closes at near one-month high as investors await earnings

  • Nikkei share average closed 0.52% higher at 28,718.24, while the broader Topix gained 0.73% to 1,967.64, its highest close since June 16.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks gained on Tuesday, with the broad Topix index hitting a near one-month high, after markets recovered from last week's sell-off and awaited a slew of corporate earnings for a fresh readout on the country's economic health.

Nikkei share average closed 0.52% higher at 28,718.24, while the broader Topix gained 0.73% to 1,967.64, its highest close since June 16.

Both indexes have quickly recovered from last week's tumble, which many investors attributed to concerns over Delta variant as well as big selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) related to their dividend payment.

U.S. earnings season kicked off this week and many Japanese companies are expected to announce their quarterly numbers from this month-end until mid-August, making earnings the main focus of the market.

Japan stocks track Wall Street's solid finish to close week higher

A broad range of stocks gained, with all but four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes trading in the black.

Cyclical, value-oriented shares led the gains, including shippers, securities brokerages, and insurers.

Value-oriented shares outperformed with gains of 1.1%, compared with a 0.4% rise in growth shares.

"I am a bit cautious about the outlook, though. Growth shares are expensive and it will take some time before their earnings will catch up with expectations. On the other hand, value shares have risen over the past seven months or so and looking at the past their rally has not lasted longer than that," Takenori Yamamoto, portfolio manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management said.

Tama Home soared 17.6% to its record high after the home builder posted upbeat earnings due to stronger post-pandemic demand.

Cosmos Pharmaceutical gained 9.3% after the drugstore chain operator posted forecast-beating earnings.

Kakuyasu dropped 3.3% after the alcohol retailer withdrew its earnings outlook for the current year through March 2022, citing uncertainties due to the government's renewed bans on alcohol being served in restaurants.

Topix index Japanese stocks

Topix closes at near one-month high as investors await earnings

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Regional NAB board recommends filing of reference against Hafeez, others

Regulatory duty on educational items doubled

Punjab projects: PM for third-party vigilance for timely completion

Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters