Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

  • Imran Khan says Kashmiris' struggle against tyranny and illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice
Aisha Mahmood 13 Jul 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Kashmiris on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs' Day), and has vowed to stand with them in their just struggle against its illegal occupation by India.

Today, the world is observing Kashmir Martyrs' Day to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiris killed by the troops of Dogra Maharaja during a protest against the rule of a Hindu Maharaja in the Muslim majority state in 1931.

"Kashmiris' struggle against tyranny & illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance & sacrifice," the PM said in a tweet on Tuesday. He continued that the indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiris continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation.

"Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions," the PM vowed.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf also paid tribute to the martyrs, saying that their sacrifices along with those of countless others will live on till Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.

Other politicians also paid tribute to the Kashmiris on social media. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that history stands witness that no amount of "Indian atrocities and occupation can subjugate the spirit of brave Kashmiris".

India Pakistan Kashmir IIOJK #KashmirMartyrsDay

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

