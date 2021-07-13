Torturing & blackmailing of a couple: Police include more sections in FIR: DIG

ISLAMABAD: The City police have decided to include more sections in the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the suspects involved in torturing and blackmailing of a couple.

Deputy-Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, addressing a press conference, said that in the light of new facts emerged during the investigation, the police have decided to add more sections that include 375A/375D Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 384 PPC, 342 PPC, 114 PPC, 395 PPC, 496A, and 377B in the FIR 442/2021 registered at Golra Sharif police station.

The DIG said that the accused could get a death sentence or life imprisonment for the crime they committed against the couple. Mobile phones of the main accused in the case, Usman Mirza have been recovered and are being sent for forensic test, he said.

Kausar said the statement of the couple has also been recorded. Six persons including the main accused have so far been arrested in the case include Muhammad Usman Mirza, Farhan Khan, Attaur Rehman, Adaras Butt, Umar Bilal and Mohib Khan. He said that with the addition of new sections in the FIR, the case against the accused has become stronger. He said a case was also registered against Usman Mirza at Sihala police station. He said that any person aggrieved by any act of the accused in this case may approach the police high ups for action against the abettors. He said that according to the couple, Usman Mirza also extorted money from them.

