ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Power projects ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ failed to prove any corruption: Shehbaz

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that NAB-Niazi nexus had been probing power project for the last three years but could not prove corruption of even a single penny.

“We have saved Rs 250 billion in the power projects, which were not only the cheapest in the entire world but were completed in the shortest possible time,” the PML-N leader said while addressing a press conference here at the PML-N Secretariat.

Criticising the PTI government on its failures on economic front, he claimed that over 10 hours long load shedding was being witnessed across the country mainly due to inaptness of the sitting regime. He said PM Imran Khan has brought back the old days, adding the government did not sign gas deal because it gave fertilizers to its dear ones.

Shehbaz said former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif became popular by starting energy projects. Ending load shedding was not an easy task under Nawaz Sharif rather, it was a miracle, he added.

He blamed the PTI government of corruption.

“Is this Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan) that was promised to us by ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan?”

He said the PTI resorted to hurling abuses, calling names and levelling corruption allegations against the PML-N government but it could not prove anything.

“Under the PTI government’s rule, Balochistan is facing 10 hours of electricity load-shedding every day,” he said.

“The PTI government left no stone unturned in terms of looting the people of Pakistan.”

He said: “Despite hydel power plants being less costly, the government could not manage to build a single dam in the country, at present, it [the government] is benefitting from capacity payments worth billions of rupees.”

He further said the PTI-led government failed to come up with long-term power projects and the short-term ones it introduced turned out to be excessively costly.

“The people of Pakistan are suffering from power crisis and electricity load-shedding because of the wrong policies of the PTI-led government,” he said.

Giving comparative statistics, he revealed how the PML-N government worked to introduce LNG terminals during its tenure. “If we had been corrupt, the mega projects we introduced would have proven that but the PTI could not prove any corruption against the PML-N,” he said.

The PTI government, despite being in power for the last three years, could not introduce a single LNG terminal, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly NAB Shehbaz Sharif PTI Government PMLN fertilizers power projects

Power projects ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ failed to prove any corruption: Shehbaz

Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.