10pc relief for govt employees approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved 10 percent relief which was announced for the government employees, including contractual ones, from July 1. As per the notification issued by the Punjab Finance Department here on Monday, the Punjab Governor sanctioned the Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2021 and the 10 percent will be applicable on the basic pay.

"The Ad-hoc Relief AlIowance-2021 will be accommodated within the budgetary allocation for the Financial Year 2021-2022 by the respective departments and no supplementary grant would be given on this account," it added.

