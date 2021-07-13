ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Govt unlikely to lift ban on TLP

Mushtaq Ghumman 13 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is unlikely to lift ban on Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the Proscription Review Committee (PRC) has endorsed the decision of government. Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was proscribed on April 15, over acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country and involvement in creating anarchy.

Being aggrieved of the proscription order, a review application was filed by TLP to cancel and withdraw the order in terms of section 11C (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 being the 4th largest political party in the country, 3rd in Punjab and also registered with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It was stated that the party members are loyal to the country, its ideology and law-abiding citizens who believe in ethics and legal activities to achieve their political goals.

In the light of Section 11-C of ATA 1997, a Proscription Review Committee was constituted by the federal government vide notification of the committee issued on June 01, 2021. The Committee reviewed the documents provided by the Punjab Home Department and the proscribed organization / party TLP. An opportunity of personal hearing was given to Punjab government as well as to TLP which was attended by their representatives.

The committee, after giving due consideration to the arguments of both sides maintained that the decision of the Federal Government to proscribe TLP was based on merit. The Cabinet will review the report of Proscription Review Committee for final decision today.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Govt unlikely to lift ban on TLP

