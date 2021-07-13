ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Is it safer to be quiet?

"So the Indians have packed up from Kandahar?" "Hmmm." "What?" "Maybe it's safer to be quiet." "I quote the wise...
Anjum Ibrahim 13 Jul 2021

"So the Indians have packed up from Kandahar?"

"Hmmm."

"What?"

"Maybe it's safer to be quiet."

"I quote the wise saying of Franklin Roosevelt, there is nothing to fear but fear itself."

"OK here goes. Pakistan and the US have always had a transactional relationship haven't we?"

"Duh! Yeah! I don't think anyone is challenging that!"

"And Afghanistan has been the glue in Pakistan-US transactions right!"

"Right, when the Soviets attacked Afghanistan, then when the US attacked the Taliban for 9/11 attacks - and if you add up the two periods it was what? Thirty years at least..."

"Right, so now Biden has withdrawn 90 percent if not more of his troops from Afghanistan and he has also said that he ain't gonna change his mind and if Afghans kill each other it's not on the US..."

"Right, so what are you not saying?"

"My point is the glue has been scraped away."

"I get it, so we have no leverage anymore."

"None whatsoever."

"Recently we had some bad news, which was not expected as per senior members of the cabinet, and I am referring to the inconclusive sixth International Monetary Fund review as well as remaining on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force..."

"Hmmm, hats jumping the gun!"

"Don't use such phrases - it makes me nervous."

"OK, so how about as they say in Algebra a plus c does not equals ac but then we have to choose sides."

"I hear you, but personally I never read too much into such linkages..."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden Taliban fatf

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Is it safer to be quiet?

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.