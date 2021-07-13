PARTLY FACETIOUS: Is it safer to be quiet?

"So the Indians have packed up from Kandahar?"

"Hmmm."

"What?"

"Maybe it's safer to be quiet."

"I quote the wise saying of Franklin Roosevelt, there is nothing to fear but fear itself."

"OK here goes. Pakistan and the US have always had a transactional relationship haven't we?"

"Duh! Yeah! I don't think anyone is challenging that!"

"And Afghanistan has been the glue in Pakistan-US transactions right!"

"Right, when the Soviets attacked Afghanistan, then when the US attacked the Taliban for 9/11 attacks - and if you add up the two periods it was what? Thirty years at least..."

"Right, so now Biden has withdrawn 90 percent if not more of his troops from Afghanistan and he has also said that he ain't gonna change his mind and if Afghans kill each other it's not on the US..."

"Right, so what are you not saying?"

"My point is the glue has been scraped away."

"I get it, so we have no leverage anymore."

"None whatsoever."

"Recently we had some bad news, which was not expected as per senior members of the cabinet, and I am referring to the inconclusive sixth International Monetary Fund review as well as remaining on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force..."

"Hmmm, hats jumping the gun!"

"Don't use such phrases - it makes me nervous."

"OK, so how about as they say in Algebra a plus c does not equals ac but then we have to choose sides."

"I hear you, but personally I never read too much into such linkages..."

