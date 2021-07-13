PBC concerned over elevation of SHC's judge in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday expressed reservation over the elevation of junior judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"On the unanimous recommendations of the Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council taken in its meeting held on Monday about elevation of Judge of the Sindh High Court, in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, presently positioned at Sr. No. 5, by ignoring four senior most judges of the same high court as well as principle of seniority as envisioned in the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court given in "Al-Jehad Trust Case" on the point in issue as well as for the betterment of Judicial system," said the PBC statement, adding Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman of the Council has announced that the lawyers throughout the country will observe complete strike tomorrow on Tuesday, the 13th July, 2021, and will not appear in any Court.

The PBC vice chief directed the provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils and respective Bar Associations to ensure complete observance and compliance of the above strike call in its true letter and spirit.

