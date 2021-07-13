ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Fresh monsoon system entering Sindh

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Low pressure areas on east Arabian Sea are pushing fresh monsoon system into Sindh that may generate gusty winds with rain and thunderstorm in all districts of the province until July 17, the Met Office said on Monday. It alerted the citizens, farmers and authorities to water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period from the persistent rain-showers.

"According to latest meteorological conditions a low pressure area has formed over east Arabian Sea causing monsoon currents to penetrate Sindh," it said. The fresh weather system is expected to bring rain-thunder-windstorm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times to all districts of lower Sindh until July 16 and central and upper Sindh till July 17.

Similarly, rain-wind-thundershower (with few heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) till Thursday.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdallah, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Harnai, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi until Friday.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday.

Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period. Heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa from Monday to Wednesday.

Possibility of damaging effects due to windstorm along the western border of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Water level rise in the major rivers and improvement in water reservoirs. "All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period," the Met said.

In the past 24 hours rain-wind-thundershower fell in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Sindh, besides Bagrote and Zhob.

Maximum of the rainfall was recorded at Sialkot Airport 193 mm, Kakul 180 mm, Saidu Sharif 110 mm, Sialkot City 107 mm, Jhelum 98 mm, Mangla 70 mm, Gujarat 66 mm, Malam Jabba 50 and Mandi Bahauddin 50 mm each, Gujranwala and Islamkot 49 mm each, Kotli 47 mm, Balakot 39 mm, Sargodha City 28 mm, Murree 21 mm, Lower Dir and Chaklala 20 mm, Garhi Dupatta and Chacharo 19 mm each, Gulshan-e-Hadid 17 mm, Muzaffarabad City 13 mm, Nangarparkar 12 mm, Mithi 10 mm.

The day's maximum temperature was witnessed in Nokkundi 46 degrees Celsius, Dalbandin, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Dadu and Bahawalpur 45, each.

"Strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country," the Met said.

