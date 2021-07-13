ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
FMCO in Malaysia halts PROTON's operations

13 Jul 2021

KARACHI: A Full-Movement-Control-Order (FMCO) has been imposed in Malaysia effective from June 01, 2021, due to surge cases of Covid-19 infections. Throughout this FMCO, all economic sectors, including PROTON's factory and nationwide showrooms, will be closed, and there will be no production, no shipment activities allowed until further notice.

The Government of Malaysia (GOM) has only allowed essential economic and service sectors to operate during the FMCO period. As the automotive manufacturing sector is not listed in essential services, it is not allowed to operate.

For PROTON, all operations at PROTON Tanjung Malim (State of Perak) and Shah Alam (State of Selangor) factories have come to a halt during FMCO. PROTON headquarter employees are instructed to work from home. Sales showrooms are closed nationwide, however, vehicle service centres are authorized to operate following strict guidelines.

Malaysia is to remain under this FMCO period until the daily reported cases fall below 4000, ICU wards start operating at a moderate level, and the nation vaccination rate reaches 10% of the population.

Meanwhile, due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Selangor, which contributes more than 50% of the national infection rate, the GOM has imposed a stricter movement control in the state, Enhanced-Movement-Control- Order (EMCO). This EMCO is scheduled to go under review on July 16, 2021,after which the decision to either extend or end EMCO will be taken.

"At PROTON, we are doing our very best to serve our customers globally. The FMCO and EMCO have created several major challenges, and we are mitigating these challenges as effectively as possible. We hope our customers would bear with us throughout these challenging times. For further assistance, customers are requested to contact their nearest PROTON dealers," said PROTON's spokesperson.-PR

