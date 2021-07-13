Sherry praises Senate members

ISLAMABAD: Thanking the Senate members on their support for passing her historic Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill 2021, Pakistan People’s Party Vice President and Chair Foreign Affairs Senate Standing Committee, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “There is currently no existing law in Pakistan which criminalises or explicitly defines torture.

This Bill provides a comprehensive definition of torture, delineating its various constituent elements. Torture by police and other law enforcement agencies is endemic & prevalent in Pakistan. The inhumane practice is so common that it is largely considered a routine part of criminal investigation”.

“As a signatory to international treaties, Pakistan has an obligation to criminalize torture but it is shocking that there is currently no existing law in Pakistan which criminalizes or explicitly defines torture.—PR

