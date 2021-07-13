ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sustainable development: PM to address UN high-level political forum

APP 13 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will deliver a keynote address at the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development underlining his vision over the Covid-19 pandemic, impacts upon economy and the climate change.

The prime minister will outline his vision for dealing with the triple challenge faced by the world today, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the reversal of economic progress and the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also suggest measures that needed to be taken at the national and international level for an effective response to ‘build back better’, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) is the top platform for reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The theme of the 2021 HLPF is to attain a sustainable and resilient recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that puts on a path for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

The HLPF is convened every year under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – which is currently presided over by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York.

Prime minister Imran Khan has been regularly addressing this theme at various international fora and has put forth several practical recommendations in this regard, many of which are in the process of implementation.

The HLPF will discuss the policies that have been implemented so far to respond to the pandemic and its impacts.

Many other countries will also present their Voluntary National Reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the ongoing crisis at the Forum.

A ministerial declaration will be adopted by the HLPF to make recommendations on how to address the impacts of Covid-19 while making the transformation needed to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive economy, building robust and universal healthcare and social protection systems, and protecting the planet.

PM climate economy sustainable development UN high level political forum keynote

Sustainable development: PM to address UN high-level political forum

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.