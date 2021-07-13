Over 100 feeders tripped amidst rain in Lahore

LAHORE: Over 100 feeders tripped throughout the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) region, including the city, due to strong windstorm and torrential rain on Monday. Electricity supply remained suspended in many parts of the city and most of the complaints remained unattended. Various parts of the city registered torrential rain in between 33 millimetre maximum to 15 millimetre in the city.

LESCO sources were of the view that the field staff was unable to address faults due to torrential rain. They added that the field staff started attending complaints soon after a break in rain. Meanwhile, the LESCO spokesman appealed the citizens to stay away from electricity installations during rain.

