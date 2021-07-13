Eight shops, restaurants sealed for violation of SOPs

LAHORE: Fearing the fourth wave of the Covid-19 in the provincial capital, the Lahore district administration is again taking tough actions to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures. As per the details released by the administration here on Monday, the administration sealed eight shops and restaurants for failing to comply with the SOPs. During the inspections of the restaurants, it was found that waiters without receiving vaccinations were serving the guests.

It may be mentioned that the government has banned the entry of people without vaccination to restaurants and if any restaurant violates the ban will be sealed.

Commenting on the fourth wave, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that it is vital to strictly follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the disease. "Unlike the other countries, we had managed to come out from three waves with low casualties. The situation in Lahore has improved, as the rate of Corona virus has considerably come down.

However, the threat of the fourth wave is hovering over our heads; if we want to continue with business activities then all should strictly take precautionary measures and they must get vaccinated," he said. He warned that if the people do not follow the SOPs and refuse vaccination then they will be forced to close the businesses again.

Meanwhile, the DC inaugurated another vaccination centre at Jamia Naeemia, an Islamic university, with the aim of vaccinating children studying in the madrassa. While addressing the ceremony, the DC said that they have set up around 100 vaccination centres in Lahore, of which 15 are permanent. "Baseless news about the vaccination is seen on social media, which should be disregarded by everyone. They are false without any confirmation. 'Safeguarding ourselves from the viruses should be reason enough for us to get vaccinated," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021