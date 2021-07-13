ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Sale of local bodies' property: LHC dissatisfied with reply of Punjab govt

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court here Monday expressed its dissatisfaction on a reply of the Punjab Government and adjourned the proceeding for further hearing in some identical petitions of Mayor Faisalabad Malik Razzaq and others.

The petitioners had challenged the sale of the property owned by the local bodies. The petitioners contended that under Local Government Act tenders could only be issued by the local body representatives.

Earlier, a law officer contended before the court that under the policy of Board of Revenue government of Punjab is authorized to sell out any property of the government in the province. He said district assessment committee had assessed in the properties accordance with the law. He said this act was also in accordance with the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and would also be benefit to the government financially.

The court however expressed its dissatisfaction on the reply and observed that if the property was belonged to Punjab government then its detailed should be giving separately. The court further observed that the government passed the tenders without waiting the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court which shows the malafide intension of the government in the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LHC Punjab govt local bodies Malik Razzaq

Sale of local bodies' property: LHC dissatisfied with reply of Punjab govt

