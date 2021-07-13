KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 12, 2021).

===================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================== Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 4,500 18.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 18.81 Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 247.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 247.00 A.H.M. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 150,000 32.00 Intermarket Sec. 19,588 32.00 Topline Sec. 250,000 36.98 SAZ Capital 100,000 35.50 MRA Sec. 10,000 32.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 529,588 35.01 Rafi Sec. F.Dawood Inv. Bank 1,500 4.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.35 Adam Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 55 107.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55 107.00 Adam Sec. Hub Power 12,000 78.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 78.50 Sherman Sec. Loads Limited 5,000 22.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.75 Adam Sec. National Refinery 500 462.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 462.00 Sherman Sec. National Bank Pak. 11,500 35.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 35.75 Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 2,500 40.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 40.58 JS Global Cap. Sui Northern Gas 4,000 49.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 49.35 Vector Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 19.08 JS Global Cap. 7,000 18.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 19.01 Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 42.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 42.65 ===================================================================== Total Turnover 599,143 =====================================================================

