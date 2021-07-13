ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 12, 2021).

=====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================
Member                Company                      Turnover     Rates
Name                                              of Shares
=====================================================================
Azee Sec.             Al Shaheer Corp.                4,500     18.81
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        4,500     18.81
Adam Sec.             Attock Refinery                 1,000    247.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000    247.00
A.H.M. Sec.           Citi Pharma Limited           150,000     32.00
Intermarket Sec.                                     19,588     32.00
Topline Sec.                                        250,000     36.98
SAZ Capital                                         100,000     35.50
MRA Sec.                                             10,000     32.10
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      529,588     35.01
Rafi Sec.             F.Dawood Inv. Bank              1,500      4.35
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,500      4.35
Adam Sec.             Fauji Fertilizer                   55    107.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           55    107.00
Adam Sec.             Hub Power                      12,000     78.50
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       12,000     78.50
Sherman Sec.          Loads Limited                   5,000     22.75
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        5,000     22.75
Adam Sec.             National Refinery                 500    462.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500    462.00
Sherman Sec.          National Bank Pak.             11,500     35.75
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       11,500     35.75
Darson Sec.           Service Fabrics                 2,500     40.58
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,500     40.58
JS Global Cap.        Sui Northern Gas                4,000     49.35
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        4,000     49.35
Vector Sec.           TPL Corp Ltd.                  10,000     19.08
JS Global Cap.                                        7,000     18.90
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       17,000     19.01
Topline Sec.          Unity Foods Limited            10,000     42.65
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       10,000     42.65
=====================================================================
                      Total Turnover                599,143
=====================================================================

