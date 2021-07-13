Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 12, 2021).
=====================================================================
=====================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=====================================================================
Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 4,500 18.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 18.81
Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 247.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 247.00
A.H.M. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 150,000 32.00
Intermarket Sec. 19,588 32.00
Topline Sec. 250,000 36.98
SAZ Capital 100,000 35.50
MRA Sec. 10,000 32.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 529,588 35.01
Rafi Sec. F.Dawood Inv. Bank 1,500 4.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.35
Adam Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 55 107.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55 107.00
Adam Sec. Hub Power 12,000 78.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 78.50
Sherman Sec. Loads Limited 5,000 22.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.75
Adam Sec. National Refinery 500 462.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 462.00
Sherman Sec. National Bank Pak. 11,500 35.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 35.75
Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 2,500 40.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 40.58
JS Global Cap. Sui Northern Gas 4,000 49.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 49.35
Vector Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 19.08
JS Global Cap. 7,000 18.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 19.01
Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 42.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 42.65
=====================================================================
Total Turnover 599,143
=====================================================================
