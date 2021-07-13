KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2020 - (146.337) (0.6) (*) 31.07.2021 24.07.2021 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End (0.6) (#) 11.00.a.m. To AGM 31.07.2021 Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2020 - (150.274) (0.6) (*) - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End (0.6) (#) Worldcall Telecom Ltd 30.09.2020 - 88.438 0.4 (*) - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month 0.2 (#) Worldcall Telecom 30.09.2020 - 86.277 0.4 (*) Ltd (Consolidated) Nine Month 0.2 (#) Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2019 Nil (18,394.768) (20.88) 10.08.2021 04.08.2021 Year End 11.00.a.m. To AGM 10.08.2021 Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2019 - (18,362.809) (20.85) - - Company Limited Year End (Consolidated) Image Pakistan Limited 2021 75% (&) - - - 02.08.2021 Right Issue To 09.08.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Basic (#) Diluted (&) Right Issue at a Premium Rs. 5/- Per Shares

