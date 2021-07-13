Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2020 - (146.337) (0.6) (*) 31.07.2021 24.07.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End (0.6) (#) 11.00.a.m. To
AGM 31.07.2021
Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2020 - (150.274) (0.6) (*) - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End (0.6) (#)
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 30.09.2020 - 88.438 0.4 (*) - -
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month 0.2 (#)
Worldcall Telecom 30.09.2020 - 86.277 0.4 (*)
Ltd (Consolidated) Nine Month 0.2 (#)
Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2019 Nil (18,394.768) (20.88) 10.08.2021 04.08.2021
Year End 11.00.a.m. To
AGM 10.08.2021
Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2019 - (18,362.809) (20.85) - -
Company Limited Year End
(Consolidated)
Image Pakistan Limited 2021 75% (&) - - - 02.08.2021
Right Issue To
09.08.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Basic (#) Diluted (&) Right Issue at a Premium Rs. 5/- Per Shares
