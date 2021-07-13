ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS      ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)      GENERAL                 SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                MEETING              TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Worldcall Telecom            31.12.2020        -        (146.337)    (0.6) (*)   31.07.2021          24.07.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated)          Year End                               (0.6) (#)   11.00.a.m.                  To
                                                                                     AGM             31.07.2021
Worldcall Telecom            31.12.2020        -        (150.274)    (0.6) (*)        -                       -
Limited (Consolidated)        Year End                               (0.6) (#)
Worldcall Telecom Ltd        30.09.2020        -         88.438       0.4 (*)         -                       -
(Unconsolidated)             Nine Month                               0.2 (#)
Worldcall Telecom            30.09.2020        -         86.277       0.4 (*)
Ltd (Consolidated)           Nine Month                               0.2 (#)
Sui Southern Gas             30.06.2019       Nil     (18,394.768)    (20.88)    10.08.2021          04.08.2021
                              Year End                                           11.00.a.m.                  To
                                                                                     AGM             10.08.2021
Sui Southern Gas             30.06.2019        -      (18,362.809)    (20.85)         -                       -
Company Limited               Year End
(Consolidated)
Image Pakistan Limited          2021        75% (&)         -            -            -              02.08.2021
                                          Right Issue                                                        To
                                                                                                     09.08.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Basic (#) Diluted (&) Right Issue at a Premium Rs. 5/- Per Shares

