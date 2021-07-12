ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Knitwear exports increase by 32.70pc

APP 12 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of knitwear during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 32.70 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May 2020-21, Knitwear worth US $ 3,414,300 were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,572,991 of the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of towels were increased by 28.54 percent, worth US $ 838,507 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 652,351 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Bed wear increased by 24.60 per cent as worth US $ 2,172,782 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,984,502 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 15.54 per cent as worth US $ 101,649 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $ 87,975 of same period of last year.

