60 years, above urged to get vaccinated

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umar urged 60 years and above to get vaccinated as corona cases resurged, fearing further wave of corona virus. The Minister, who is also heading National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted that "Pakistan has 2 crore 72 lakh people who are 50 years or older.

This age group is most vulnerable to serious health effect of Covid. So far 56 lakh or 20.6% of these have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine". Please encourage all in this age group to vaccinate as soon as possible. According to NCOC data released on Sunday, the total confirmed corona cases have increased to 973,284 and 1,980 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

